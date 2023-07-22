Jamie Foxx is opening up for the first time about his medical scare.

On July 22, Foxx, 55, shared an Instagram video of him talking about his recent hospitalization in April. In the clip, Foxx started off by thanking everyone who sent him well wishes and prayers.

"I cannot even begin to tell you how far it took me and how it brought me back," he said. "I went through something that I thought I would never ever go through. I know a lot of people were waiting or wanting to hear updates, but to be honest with you, I just didn't want you to see me like that."

"I want you to see me laughing, having a good time, partying, cracking a joke, doing a movie (or) television show. I didn't want you to see me with tubes running out of me and trying to figure out if I was going to make it through," he continued.

Foxx noted that it was his sister Deidra Dixon and his daughter Corinne Foxx who "saved" his life. And thanks to "God" and the "great medical people" around him, he said he was able to get better.

“I cannot tell you how great it feels to have your family kick in, in such a way, and y’all know they kept it airtight, they didn’t let nothing out," Fox added. "They protected me. And that’s what I hope everyone could have in the moments like these.”

After the comedian thanked his family for keeping his health issues private, he then addressed some of the rumors that were being said about him online.

Jamie Foxx. @iamjamiefoxx / Instagram

"People saying what I got, some people said I was blind, but as you can see, the eyes are working just fine," Foxx said making a funny face. "They said I was paralyzed. I’m not paralyzed. But I did go through — I went to hell and back and my road to recovery had some potholes as well. But I'm coming back and I'm able to work."

"And I just wanted to say that I love everybody and I love all the love that I got," he added.

Fox then became emotional while addressing his fans, saying he wasn't afraid to show his emotions because "it is what is."

"If you see me out from now on and every once in a while, I just burst into tears, it’s because it’s been tough, man," he said. "I’ve been sick, man. But now, I’ve got my legs under me, so you’re going to see me out.”

Towards the end of the video, Foxx took a moment to share how he'd like his fans to see him, regardless of his recent health struggles.

“I just want you to remember me for the jokes that I crack, the movies that I make; some of them good, some of them ain’t. I think I’ve got a good one out," he said referring to his new Netflix film, "They Cloned Tyrone." "And songs that I sing."

"I’m here on Earth because of some great people. I’m here on Earth because of God, man," he added. "So I love all y'all. I just wanted to jump on here and let you know that I'm on my way back."

Foxx then captioned the post, "Thank u a billion to everybody… been a long road but all the prayers great people and God got me through…. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️."

Foxx's video comes after he “experienced a medical complication” in April and had to be hospitalized.

A month after the news broke, Foxx daughter Corinne shared in a May 12 Instagram post that her dad was out of the hospital and had been for “weeks."

Then on July 20, Foxx shared a brief health update when he posted a picture of himself outside of a Las Vegas hotel.

"We got BIG things coming soon 🦊," he captioned the Instagram post.