Jamie Foxx ‘experienced a medical complication’ but is recovering, daughter says

Jamie Foxx is recovering after experiencing a medical complication, his daughter says.

On April 12, the actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, released a statement on Instagram on behalf of the Foxx family sharing his current health condition.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday, (April 11),” the statement reads. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

“We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time,” it concludes.

No additional information on Jamie Foxx's medical complication was shared at the time. Comments were also restricted on the 29-year-old actor's post.

The 55-year-old actor shares Corinne Foxx with ex Connie Kline. He is also father to Annalise Bishop, whom he had with Kristin Grannis.

Jamie and Corinne Foxx frequently work together, including on show titled "Beat Shazam," which Jamie hosts and executive produces as his daughter serves as DJ. Last month, they also released an Intel commercial together.

The news of Jamie Foxx’s health scare comes a week after he shared an Instagram video of himself on a large yacht.

Jamie Foxx had recently been filming the upcoming action-comedy “Back in Action.”

Last month, Corinne Foxx opened up to TODAY.com about her own health issues. After having intense pain, nausea, chronic fatigue and more symptoms, she learned that she had stage 4 endometriosis.

The doctor visits, tests and procedures she underwent taught her the importance of searching for help and answers.

“You just have to keep showing up for yourself. I learned that no one’s going to fight for my health more than me,” she said. “That really empowered me in the long run despite being discouraged.”