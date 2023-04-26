Singer Halsey has split with their partner and filed for physical custody of their toddler son, according to a source and court documents.

The legal team for Halsey — who was born Ashley Nicolette Frangipane and uses they/them pronouns — filed the paperwork in Los Angeles on April 5.

The petition asks that the singer and their former partner, Alev Aydin, share joint legal custody of the child, Ender, but that Halsey receive physical custody of the toddler. The document also asks for Aydin to receive "reasonable" visitation privileges.

"Their break up was amicable and they plan on co-parenting," a source close to the couple told TODAY.com.

The 28-year-old singer is going on tour this summer, and they filed for physical custody so that the boy, who turns 2 in July, could join them on the road, the source added.

Halsey and Aydin welcomed Ender in July 2021.

When the singer announced their pregnancy and tagged Aydin in the post on Jan. 27, 2021, it was the first time the two publicly revealed their relationship.

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” Aydin, who is a screenwriter, commented at the time.

At the time of Ender's birth, Halsey said they was feeling "Gratitude."

“For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” they wrote on Instagram at the time.

Halsey has been open about their struggles with endometriosis and previous miscarriages in the past. One of their songs, "More," from the 2020 album "Maniac" details some of that experience.

“I’ve been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," Halsey wrote in the linear notes of the album. "For a long time, I didn’t think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me."

They explained that "one day" their doctor said it might be possible and they were "so moved."

“It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different," they wrote. "I’m not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I’m overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I’ve never had a choice before.”