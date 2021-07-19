Singer Halsey and boyfriend Alev Aydin welcome their first child

Halsey just welcomed a new baby.

The Grammy-nominated singer and their boyfriend Alev Aydin welcomed their first baby, Ender Ridley, on July 14.

"Gratitude," Halsey said as she revealed the birth in an Instagram post Monday. "For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth. Powered by love."

Halsey, who uses she/they pronouns, announced their pregnancy on Instagram earlier this year. They have not disclosed the sex of baby Ender.

“Surprise!” the 26-year-old captioned the trio of photos. She tagged Aydin, 37, on her stomach — the first public unveiling of the couple's relationship.

"Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," the screenwriter commented.

"I love you!!!!!" Halsey responded. "And I love this mini human already!"

Since the announcement in January, Halsey has been candid about their pregnancy.

The "Closer" singer struggles with endometriosis and previously experienced miscarriages.

In the liner notes of their 2020 album "Manic," Halsey shared intimate details behind the meaning of the track "More."

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that. For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it’s very, very important to me. Then one day my OB-GYN tells me it's looking like I maybe can, and I was so moved," Halsey wrote. "It felt like this ascension into a different kind of womanhood. All of a sudden, everything is different. I'm not going to go tour myself to death because I have nothing else to do and I'm overcompensating for not being able to have this other thing that I really want. Now, I have a choice. I've never had a choice before."

The fading instrumental at the end of "More" is meant to sound like a sonogram, she added, calling the track "one of the most special songs I've ever made.”

Halsey told The Guardian last year that they were afraid to release "More" after the online abuse they received following a miscarriage in 2016.

It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” they said. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

The "Without Me" singer's upcoming album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power" releases on August 27, and the cover art featured a bare-breasted Halsey holding a baby in a post evocative of traditional Christian "Madonna and Child" art.

"This album is a concept album about the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth. It was very important to me that the cover art conveyed the sentiment of my journey over the past few months. The dichotomy of the Madonna and the Whore," they wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "The idea that me as a sexual being and my body as a vessel and gift to my child are two concepts that can co-exist peacefully and powerfully. My body has belonged to the world in many different ways the past few years, and this image is my means of reclaiming my autonomy and establishing my pride and strength as a life force for my human being."

"This cover image celebrates pregnant and postpartum bodies as something beautiful, to be admired. We have a long way to go with eradicating the social stigma around bodies & breastfeeding," Halsey added. "I hope this can be a step in the right direction!"

