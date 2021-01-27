'Surprise!': Halsey reveals she's pregnant with 1st child

Halsey has announced she is pregnant.

The Grammy-nominated singer revealed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“surprise!” she wrote.

The post featured a trio of photos, including one of her sitting in a pair of jeans with a multi-colored bikini top, with her baby bump exposed. In the second picture, the singer is topless and standing, wearing a pair of jeans while she cups her chest. She remains topless in the third photo, once again covering her chest while she kneels in her jeans.

She tagged screenwriter Alev Aydin over her stomach in the first picture.

Halsey, seen here at the 33rd Annual ARIA Awards 2019 at The Star on Nov. 27, 2019 in Sydney, Australia, is expecting her first child. Don Arnold / WireImage

“Heart so full, I love you, sweetness,” he wrote in the comments.

“"I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!" she replied.

The “Bad at Love” singer, 26, had previously talked about having a miscarriage and online abuse she endured after it.

“It’s the most inadequate I’ve ever felt,” she told The Guardian last year. “Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can’t do the one thing I’m biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralizing.”

She did add that while she had endometriosis, motherhood was “looking like something that's gonna happen for me. That's a miracle."

In 2018, she appeared on the “The Doctors” to talk about her experience with the disease, noting she had miscarried after finding out she was pregnant while on tour.

“I put my foot down, and I got really aggressive about seeking treatment and I had surgery a year ago, and I feel a lot better, so it’s good,” she said.

She also said she was freezing her eggs.

“I’m 23 years old, and I’m going to freeze my eggs," she said. "And when I tell people that, they’re like, ‘Why would you do that? You’re 23. Why do you need to freeze your eggs?"

"I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself,” she added.

In the liner notes for her 2020 album "Manic," Halsey revealed the track "More" also had special meaning in connection with her desire to have children.

"I've been really open about my struggles with reproductive health, about wanting to freeze my eggs and having endometriosis and things like that," she wrote. "For a long time, I didn't think that having a family was something I was going to be able to do, and it's very, very important to me."