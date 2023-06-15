David Beckham twins with daughter Harper in pink boas for Harry Styles concert

David Beckham made sure that his 11-year-old daughter, Harper, had the time of her life when he took her on a daddy-daughter date to see pop star Harry Styles perform live at London's Wembley Stadium earlier this week.

The soccer legend, 48, and his little girl donned matching frilly pink boas as they danced and sang along to Styles' hits. Luckily for fans, Beckham shared videos and images of the duo's fun June 14 on Instagram.

In one sweet clip, Harper dons a bright pink hat to match the pair's fluffy boas. Harper happily dances while she and her dad sing along with Styles as he performs his hit “Late Night Talking.”

"Amazing night. LOVE ON TOUR," Beckham captioned the video, referencing the name of Styles' ongoing concert tour.

The former athlete added colorful heart emoji and the hashtag #HarperSeven.

Fans loved how Beckham wore "pink girlie stuff" for a fun night out with daughter Harper at a Harry Styles concert. @davidbeckham via Instagram

Fans couldn't get enough of Beckham's cute night out with his little girl. "If Becks ain’t father of the year then there is something wrong," one wrote in the comments of his post.

"Ahhhwww he is even wearing that pink girlie stuff and memorized the lyrics," gushed another.

The former soccer pro playfully added fruity sunglasses to his and Harper's image, a cute nod to Styles' hit "Watermelon Sugar." @davidbeckham via Instagram

The former Manchester United and LA Galaxy player added more cute images and videos from the concert to his Instagram stories.

In one sweet shot, the father and daughter smile as they embrace each other next to their seats in the stadium. “Love on Tour,” Beckham wrote on the image.

The father-daughter duo couldn't contain their excitement as they sang along with Styles. @davidbeckham via Instagram

Another shot showed the adorable duo hugging again. This time fun dad Beckham playfully added watermelon sunglasses to his face, a cute nod to Styles’ hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”

Harper, too, got a pair of fresh and fruity shades.

In another video, Harper can be seen jumping up and down in excitement as she and Beckham sing along with Styles on One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

Beckham and his daughter hammed it up for the camera all night long. @davidbeckham via Instagram

Beckham shares Harper and sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, with his fashion designer wife, Victoria Beckham.

The former Spice Girl shared a video and pic of her hubby and daughter rocking out at Styles' concert in her own Instagram story.