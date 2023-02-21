Shoey! Harry Styles drinks out of his shoe midconcert in Australia

Harry Styles kicked off his set of Australian tour dates with none other than a "shoey."

The Aussie tradition requires a person to pour a drink into their shoe, chug it and then wear the wet shoe for the rest of the night.

After chants from fans in Perth, Australia, on Feb. 20, Styles took off his Adidas sneaker and poured liquid from a water bottle into it, before proclaiming: "This is one of the most disgusting traditions I’ve ever witnessed."

The 29-year-old singer then went bottoms up to the delight of his fans. He added he "will be discussing this with my therapist at length," according to videos posted of the moment on social media.

"I feel like a different person," Styles continued. "I feel ashamed of myself. It feels so personal. Such an intimate moment to be shared with so many people."

According to the New York Times, Styles has previously declined to partake in the Aussie tradition, which usually requires one to pour alcohol into their shoe and chug it.

Stars like Post Malone, Kacey Musgraves, Hugh Grant, Jimmy Fallon, Machine Gun Kelly and Luke Bryan have all taken their Australian rite of passage by doing a shoey, according to the Times.

Styles is heading out on the Australia and New Zealand leg of "Love on Tour," which concludes on March 7 in Auckland, New Zealand.

Earlier this month, the star won the album of the year award at the 2023 Grammy Awards for his 2022 record, "Harry's House."