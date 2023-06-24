Cassidy Gifford shares new photo of her baby bump on her due date

Cassidy Gifford will soon become a mother.

The 29-year-old daughter of Kathie Lee Gifford is expecting her first child with husband Ben Wierda. In an Instagram story, Cassidy shared a photo of her baby bump and celebrated her unborn child's due date.

"Happy due date, little one," she wrote next to a photo of her in a dark blue matching sweat suit as she touches her belly with her hand.

Cassidy Gifford will soon be welcoming her first child. Instagram story/Cassidy Gifford

The couple revealed that they were going to become parents in December. At the time, Cassidy shared a photo of their fireplace with two large Christmas stockings hanging and one small one in the middle.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023,” she captioned the photo.

Kathie Lee was over the moon to become a grandmother for a second time. She reposted her daughter's photo and added, “Beyond thrilled for my darling girl. What a sweet blessing this is for our family.”

Cassidy and her husband got married in 2020 and earlier this month celebrated their third wedding anniversary. Sharing a photo of the two together on Instagram on June 6, the expectant mom wrote, “Everything about you is my favorite. Happy 3rd anniversary to my best friend, husband and baby daddy. I love you so much.”

Kathie Lee also congratulated her daughter and son-in-law, adding in the comments section, “Rejoicing with you both on such a blessed and sacred day! I’m so happy you keep letting me be a part of your life! And I can’t wait for the little one.”

The former TODAY co-host also has another little one being added to the family. On June 2, Kathie Lee's son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika Gifford, announced that they are expecting their second child. They are already parents to 1-year-old son Frankie.

“Baby Gifford #2 coming this winter. Celebrating 1 year of #FrankieFridays in a BIG (brother) way,” Erika wrote alongside a video montage of their pregnancy news. “Thank you so much for all of the love and prayers. It has meant the world. Gifford, party of 4!!! #2under2.”

Cassidy congratulated her sister-in-law saying, “Can’t get over the greatest news! Love you guys can’t wait to meet the precious little one.”