Cassidy Gifford is married! Kathie Lee's daughter weds fiance Ben Wierda

Congratulations to Cassidy Gifford and Ben Wierda!

The couple swapped vows in a private ceremony in Michigan earlier this month.

Cassidy is an extended member of the TODAY family. Her mother, Kathie Lee Gifford, served as co-host of the fourth hour of the show for 11 years, and she’s the one who first offered the world a hint about the bride and groom’s secret nuptials.

On June 6, the 66-year-old shared a photo of herself on Instagram in which she posed atop a red, vintage Farmall tractor, elegantly outfitted, and in the caption she wrote, “When the mother of the bride can’t contain her joy!!!”

Actually, KLG hasn’t been able to contain her joy about the couple since long before they swapped vows. In fact, she was the one who broke the news about their engagement in November of last year.

“So thrilled to announce that my beautiful daughter, @cassidygiff is engaged to a wonderful man, Ben @letsgetwierda,” the entertainer wrote alongside a sweet shot of the now-newlyweds. “I am beyond the moon and stars. Thank you, LORD!”

And while the bride has yet to comment about the wedding on her own Instagram, her last post, added on Valentine’s Day, showcased one of the couple’s engagement photos along with a quote from the 1993 coming-of-age comedy “The Sandlot”: “A wise man once said: ‘for-ev-er’ - Squints.”

Just days before that post on Feb. 10, the 26-year-old actress shared other romantic photos from that same shoot, along with a hint of her own that they’d be walking down the aisle in June, simply writing, “124 days.”

And there could be more congratulations in store for the Gifford family soon!

After all, as Kathie Lee revealed last year, her other child, son Cody Gifford, is planning to wed his longtime love, Erika Brown.