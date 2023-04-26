Cassidy Gifford shares new baby bump photo: ‘Baby’s first wedding’

Cassidy Gifford has shared a new glimpse at her pregnancy, just a little over a month before she’s due.

Kathie Lee Gifford’s daughter posted a photo of her and her growing baby bump alongside her husband, Ben Wierda. The couple were all smiles as they attended a friend’s wedding at Indian Creek Country Club in Miami Beach.

As Cassidy noted in the caption, the date night and celebration marked a memorable occasion for their growing family.

“Baby’s first wedding & Ben’s first time in the sun,” the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram April 24.

In the pic, Cassidy, wearing a floral maxi dress, rests her hand on her bump as she poses alongside her tuxedo-clad husband.

Kathie Lee couldn’t help but share her excitement over her daughter’s post, writing in the comments section.

“So happy for both of you, I mean all three of you!” the former TODAY co-host wrote.

The 29-year-old revealed that she and Ben were expecting their first child together in a sweet Instagram post Dec. 16. The pair got married in 2020.

“A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023,” she wrote, alongside a photo of two Christmas stockings with a tiny one in the middle hanging on a fireplace.

Kathie Lee was over the moon, resharing the post on her Instagram and writing, “Beyond thrilled for my darling girl. What a sweet blessing this is for our family.”

This will be Kathie Lee's second grandchild. The TV host and author became a grandmother — or “Bubbie” as she liked to be called — for the first time in May of last year when her son, Cody Gifford, and his wife, Erika, welcomed their first child, Frank.

The almost-1-year-old is named in honor of Kathie Lee's late husband, football and broadcasting legend Frank Gifford.