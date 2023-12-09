Bradley Cooper says his daughter asked him about death — and she had quite the response

Kids say, and ask, the darndest things — and Bradley Cooper knows this firsthand.

During his and Emma Stone’s “Actors on Actors” conversation, released on Dec. 8, Cooper shared that his 6-year-old daughter, Lea, recently asked him a rather dark question and had quite the response after he replied.

The actors were first joking about doing their research on Wikipedia and Google, which led to the “Maestro” star remembering Lea’s question.

“I was with my daughter the other day, she’s like, ‘So what happens after, when you die?'” he told Stone, who said, “Oh, no!”

“I was like, ‘I actually don’t know,’” Cooper said he told his daughter. “Because I always tell her the truth.”

However, Lea followed up by asking her famous father, “Doesn’t Google know?”

“I was like, Oh my God,” he continued. “I was like, ‘Maybe?’”

Stone found it incredibly fascinating, asking Cooper if he looked it up then and there.

“No, I didn’t. We were getting ice cream,” he replied, to which Stone asked him if he had a phone with internet. “Yeah, I don’t like to be on my phone around my daughter.”

Stone then quipped, “That’s cool. You’re a really good dad.”

Cooper shares daughter Lea with ex, model Irina Shayk. The former couple dated for four years, welcoming Lea in March 2017. They called it quits in 2019, but have remained on friendly terms.

Cooper and Shayk have tried to maintain Lea out of the public eye, despite being constantly followed by paparazzi.

Shayk previously explained how she and Cooper don't co-parent, they simply parent their daughter together and try to be present.

“I never understood the term co-parenting,” she told Elle Magazine in March 2021. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting.”

Earlier this year, the model wrote in Harper’s Bazaar about what they both try to instill and teach Lea.

“We’re teaching our daughter that the most important thing is to be kind to people. Every time we send her to school, we’re like, ‘Just remember kindness and love,’ she said, later adding, “With TikTok and Instagram and social media, my daughter is growing up in a different environment than I grew up in, so sometimes it kind of scares me. But most important is teaching our daughter bigger values than being pretty on the outside.”