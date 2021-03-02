Irina Shayk talks about parenting (NOT co-parenting) with ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is opening up — well, a little — about how she and ex Bradley Cooper co-parent their daughter, Lea.

The notoriously private model, 35, called Cooper "the most amazing dad" during a recent chat with Elle magazine. The friendly exes, who are often photographed together with their nearly 4-year-old daughter, have no trouble sharing the caregiving.

Model Irina Shayk called her ex Bradley Cooper "the most amazing dad" to their nearly 4-year-old daughter, Lea. Taylor Jewell / Getty Images

"I never understood the term co-parenting," said Shayk. "When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting."

During the four years she dated the "A Star Is Born" actor and director, Shayk became a celebrity news fixture, despite her unwillingness to dish publicly about the couple's romance. She still rarely comments on Cooper, whom she split with in 2019.

“My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private,” she told Elle.

“It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away," she added.

Shayk also isn't interested in reading what the media writes about her.

“I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles (about me), they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise," she explained.

Cooper is not only an "amazing" dad — he's also a thoughtful and loving son.

The eight-time Academy Award nominee, 46, opened up to Interview magazine last August about how he'd been looking out for his mom, Gloria Campano, as they quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house,” said Cooper, who has lived with his mom since long before lockdown started.

The "Silver Linings Playbook" star went on to say that Campano's health was his top priority.

“My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house," he explained. "And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over."