Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk pose for photo together 7 months after split

It's the photo heard 'round the world: Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk, together again!

The former couple, who split last year, got our hearts beating faster when they appeared in a party photo Sunday, standing close and smiling.

British Vogue's Instagram account shared the image, indicating that Shayk is the magazine's March cover star.

"Anyone who was anyone was in @AnnabelsMayfair on Sunday evening, with movie stars, musicians, moguls and supermodels gathering to toast the worlds of cinema and style at #BritishVogue’s Fashion And Film Party in celebration with @TiffanyandCo.," the caption read in part.

But we're not precisely sure what it all means yet.

The Oscar nominee and the Russian model started dating in 2015, and in spring 2017 they welcomed daughter Lea de Seine. But in June 2019, they called it quits.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California. Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst — it's just the nature of a human being," Shayk, 34, explained in the magazine's upcoming cover story. "Two great people don't have to make a good couple."