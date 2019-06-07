The romance appears to be over for Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk.

Throughout the week, tabloid headlines have speculated about the relationship status of the partners and co-parents, with many claiming that the end was nigh for the couple, and on Thursday evening, People magazine reported that they've already called it quits.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper attend the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 6, 2019. WireImage

The seven-time Academy Award-nominated star and the Russian model began dating in 2015, and they welcomed a child together, daughter Lea de Seine, two years later.

According to People, they are now "amicably working out" a shared custody arrangement.

Bradley Cooper takes a walk with then-newborn daughter Lea on June 4, 2017. SPOT / BACKGRID

Although buzz about a breakup peaked earlier in the week, it's not the first time Cooper, 44, and Shayk, 33, have been the focus of relationship-woe rumors.

In fact, ever since fans witnessed his on-screen chemistry alongside his "A Star Is Born" co-star, Lady Gaga, they've speculated about a potential romance between the two — and that speculation went into overdrive in February, when Cooper and Gaga delivered an intimate performance at the Oscars.

When the duo prepared to perform their hit, "Shallow," Cooper reached over Shayk, who was seated next to him, to hold Gaga's hand before escorting her to the stage. Once there, they belted out the song cheek to cheek and launched a social media storm of romance rumors of their own.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from the movie "A Star Is Born" at the 91st Academy Awards. Reuters

That loved-up performance came just days after Lady Gaga confirmed her split from former fiance Christian Carino, but she was quick to shut down the gossip about her and Cooper all the same.

During a post-Oscars interview on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," she said, "Yes, people saw love, and guess what? That's what we wanted you to see." She added, "I'm an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

NBC News has reached out to both Cooper's and Shayk's reps for comment about their reported split, but has received no response at this time.