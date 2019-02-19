Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 19, 2019, 10:50 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Lady Gaga and her fiancé, Christian Carino, have gone their separate ways after two years together, People reports.

A rep for the superstar singer and actress confirmed the report to TODAY.

Lady Gaga and talent agent Christian Carino began dating in 2017. Michael Kovac / Getty Images

The sad news comes just a few days before Gaga, who's been racking up prizes this awards season, attends Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony as a best actress nominee for her performance in "A Star Is Born."

Fans have speculated about the couple's relationship status ever since Gaga, 32, showed up solo — and without her engagement ring — to the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

She also didn't thank the 49-year-old talent agent in her heartfelt speech after "Shallow" won the best pop duo or group performance award.

Carino had previously accompanied Gaga to both the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Golden Globes in January.

On Valentine's Day last week, Gaga also neglected to mention her fiancé. Instead, she shared a photo of a new "A Star Is Born"-inspired tattoo on her back: a rose that begins at the back of her neck and stretches down her spine, along with the words "la vie en rose."

The new ink memorializes the famous French ballad that brought her and her co-star and director Bradley Cooper together on the big screen.

Cooper said last fall that after he saw Gaga perform "La Vie en Rose" at a private fundraiser, he knew he wanted her as his leading lady.

He even had Gaga's character, Ally, perform the song in the film.

"Happy Valentine’s Day," Gaga wrote in the caption of her photo. "A tattoo toast to 'la vie en rose' by the beautiful @winterstone. my spinal cord is now a rose."

Moments later, the "Million Reasons" singer shared evidence of a second new tattoo — her own name spelled out in musical notes.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, from whom she split in 2016.