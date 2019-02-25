Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 25, 2019, 3:49 AM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Moviegoers who watched "A Star Is Born" and who've remained heartbroken over the tragic tale of love and loss ever since can now take heart: Ally and Jackson are back together again!

Well...

They were for a few moments during Sunday night's 91st Annual Academy Awards.

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga perform onstage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 24, 2019 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The first notes from the Oscar-nominated hit "Shallow" rang out in the Dolby Theatre before the film's leads even left their seats. But soon Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper stood up from their front-row spots and went straight to the stage to belt out the power ballad.

And in a night of filled with amazing musical performances — from Queen, Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler, Gillian Welch and David Rawlings — the duo did not disappoint.

Instead, they recaptured the chemistry that made audiences fall for them on the big screen.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform "Shallow" from "A Star Is Born." MIKE BLAKE / Reuters

Gaga, who recently had a tribute to the film tattooed down her back, sat at the piano while Cooper sat on a stool next to her, and she channeled her ingenue role as she gazed intensely into his eyes as they shared the song's moving lyrics.

"I'm off the deep end, watch as I dive in / I'll never meet the ground / Crash through the surface, where they can't hurt us / We're far from the shallow now."

Before the final notes, they also shared a spot at the piano bench and sang cheek-to-cheek.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper brought the house down with their powerful performance of "Shallow" at the 2019 Oscars. Kevin Winter / Getty Images

This was the second time the co-stars sang the biggest musical hit from "A Star Is Born" together in recent weeks.

At the end of January, they teamed up for a "Shallow" duet in Las Vegas, as part Gaga's "Enigma" residency, that thrilled concertgoers.

For Academy Awards, it was a repeat performance in that regard, too.

While Gaga and Cooper took their bows before the Oscar for best song was awarded, their performance earned them one big accolade before they even left the stage — a standing ovation from the A-list crowd.