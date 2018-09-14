Bradley Cooper on hopes for his daughter: 'I just always want her to feel loved'

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Bradley Cooper may still be learning the ropes to parenting, but his 1-year-old daughter, Lea, has already taught the actor a thing or two.

The Academy Award winner recently sat down with NPR to talk about his upcoming film “A Star is Born” and how his daughter, Lea, helped him tackle the challenge of his directorial debut.

Bradley Cooper, left, and Irina Shayk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. Evan Agostini / AP

“I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie,” he said. “And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, ‘What do I really want to do?’”

After playing the title role in "The Elephant Man" on Broadway, Cooper says he spent four years on “A Star is Born” — but that parenting had taught him to focus on the task at hand, no matter how long it takes.

“It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie. So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present.”

The star also opened up about what he hopes his daughter will have in common with co-star Lady Gaga.

“Here's the other thing that connected Stefani (Germanotta, Lady Gaga's given name) and myself right away, is that we were very, very loved as children,” he said. “And when I meet people that have had that similar upbringing, I can just see it in them. And that's the thing I want my daughter to have — I just always want her to feel loved.”