Bindi Irwin shares video of baby Grace: 'Most beautiful light in our lives'

Bindi Irwin recently shared what appears to be the first public video of her newborn daughter.

“Happy 3 weeks, Grace Warrior,” the new mom, 22, captioned the sweet Instagram video. “Your dad and I love you beyond description. Thank you for being the most beautiful light in our lives.”

Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, welcomed Grace Warrior Irwin Powell on March 25, the same day as their first wedding anniversary.

“Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter,” Irwin wrote in her Instagram post announcing Grace’s arrival, sharing a photo of her and Powell with their newborn daughter. “Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light.”

At just three weeks old, baby Grace is already supporting the Irwin family mission of wildlife conservation. Irwin recently posted a sweet photo of her daughter sporting an adorable romper with a watercolor wombat design, part of Australia Zoo’s new "baby wildlife warrior range."

Last week, Irwin, a conservationist and daughter of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, posted another precious photo of her daughter sleeping.

“Our beautiful girl, always dreaming,” she captioned the snap.

Powell, 24, has also been sharing cute photos of Grace.

“2 weeks of happiness with my girls,” the proud dad captioned one recent pic. “And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!”

Irwin’s brother, Robert, 17, shared yet another adorable Instagram photo of his newborn niece sporting a wildlife-themed onesie last week.

“Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!! I can’t wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world - I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time!” he wrote. “I feel so honoured that I’ll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!”

Judging by one recent photo from Bindi Irwin's mom, Terri Irwin, Grace is already acclimating to living among wildlife.

Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo. pic.twitter.com/kdlnjibZHJ — Terri Irwin (@TerriIrwin) April 18, 2021

"Introducing Grace to some of the animals living in her backyard @AustraliaZoo," Terri wrote on Twitter, sharing a photo of herself holding her granddaughter next to some inquisitive chickens.

When it comes to being around animals, looks like baby Grace is already a natural!