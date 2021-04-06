IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Bindi Irwin's baby daughter is 'always dreaming' in adorable new pic

It's the latest photo that will have fans saying, "Aww."
By Drew Weisholtz

New parents know how precious sleep is for their kids. Bindi Irwin is no exception.

Irwin, who welcomed daughter Grace last month, shared a sweet photo Tuesday on Instagram of her little girl catching some shut-eye.

“Our beautiful girl, always dreaming,” she captioned the picture of Grace looking like she’s in a sleep sack with her eyes closed while she catches some zzz's.

Irwin recently marked her daughter’s one-week birthday with a pair of pictures on Instagram.

“Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love,” she wrote.

Bindi is not the only Irwin over the moon with the addition of Grace. Her brother, Robert, also shared a photo of him with his new niece shortly after she was born.

“Let the uncle adventures begin! Love you so much, Grace,” he wrote.

“This little one picked the two best parents in the entire world. The most incredible, caring and strong Mum... and the funnest, coolest and kindest Dad. Love you three so much — I can’t wait for this exciting journey ahead!”

