See the latest photos of Bindi Irwin's baby girl, Grace, and uncle Robert

First comes the baby, then comes a slew of adorable photos of loving family members with the baby!

That's what's been happening in the Irwin family of late. Ever since conservationist Bindi Irwin, 22, the daughter of late animal expert and "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, gave birth to the family's first grandchild in late March, the pics have been coming fast and furious.

The latest? Fresh images posted Wednesday of Bindi's brother, Robert, 17, cradling little Grace, along with other members of the family (be sure to click on the pictures to see them all):

"Being Grace’s uncle is awesome!!" Robert wrote in the caption. "I can't wait to watch this little warrior grow up and take on the world — I reckon she’ll be running the zoo in no time! I feel so honoured that I'll get to share all the amazing experiences that I had growing up in a zoo, and teach her about everything from rescuing wildlife to caring for our family of animals!"

The pictures, all taken at the Irwin-owned Australia Zoo in Queensland, Australia, start off with the teen smiling at the camera; Grace is peacefully snoozing in her swaddle covered in koalas and other animals. The second picture shows grandma Terri Irwin, Bindi and Bindi's husband, Chandler Powell, whom she married in 2020.

The final picture returns to Robert, smiling beneficently down at his niece.

The Irwins have been sharing pictures of Grace since even before she was born. While in her third trimester, Bindi and Chandler re-created a classic picture that Steve and Terri Irwin had once taken of Daddy kissing the large baby bump.

Then on March 26, Bindi shared a photo of herself with Chandler and Grace one day after the child's birth. In the caption she called Grace "our graceful warrior," which makes Robert's "warrior" reference even more resonant.

And last weekend, Robert posted a photo with his "absolute best sister," Bindi — and this time she was holding little Grace — for National Siblings Day. Bindi, for her part, shared a picture of herself with her little brother holding a snake from back in the day.

Clearly, there's a lot of love in this family for one another — and for taking pictures!

