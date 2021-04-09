Well, that didn't take long!

Bindi Irwin's husband, Chandler Powell, is a beaming girl dad just two weeks into his new role.

"2 weeks of happiness with my girls. And yes, I’m already that Dad who shares baby photos with everyone and I’m proud of it!" the first-time dad captioned a carousel of photos featuring him cradling little Grace Warrior alongside his wife.

Fans were quick to applaud Powell's tender moment.

"Never apologise for sharing the love of your daughter! Dads are allowed to gush over their kids too. Enjoy this precious time," wrote one alongside a yellow heart emoji.

Another added, "You should be proud. We are all happy to share in your adorable joy."

It's not the first time the proud pop has gushed over their bundle of joy. At one week, Powell celebrated his love for both mom and daughter.

"One week as a family of 3. My two beautiful girls make every day perfect," he captioned a photo of the family wearing matching black tops while baby Grace slept.

Irwin and Powell welcomed their first child on March 25, the same date of their wedding anniversary.

"Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter. Grace Warrior Irwin Powell," Irwin wrote. "Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed." the new mom wrote on Instagram announcing Grace Warrior's arrival.

It's safe to there is a lot of love in the land down under and we can't wait to see more snaps. Keep them coming, Chandler!

