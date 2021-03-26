Bindi Irwin welcomes her first child, a baby girl: 'Our graceful warrior'

Bindi Irwin and her husband, Chandler Powell, are the proud parents of a baby girl!

The couple welcomed their new daughter on March 25, the two shared in an Instagram post Friday.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

This is the first child for Irwin and Powell, who got married at the Australia Zoo in March. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony due to restrictions in place during the coronavirus pandemic.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin revealed in August that the couple were expecting a baby. Irwin and Powell broke the happy news in an Instagram post, featuring a photo of the two of them, dressed in their khaki Australia Zoo uniforms, and holding a tiny matching shirt for their newborn.

Irwin, 22, updated fans every step of the way throughout her pregnancy and shared her excitement about meeting the Australia Zoo's newest little "Wildlife Warrior."

In September, the mom-to-be happily shared that she was expecting a baby girl. She also held up her sonogram photo as she and Powell cuddled baby joeys and shared her progress.

"The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey," she wrote. "Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now! We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much. Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey."

Irwin shared another photo in October that showed off her growing baby bump while she was surrounded by giraffes at the Australia Zoo.

"Baby bump is getting bigger!" Irwin wrote. She posed with her hand on her stomach to show the progress of her pregnancy.

"We’re getting close to the halfway point and I think our Australia Zoo animal family is excited to meet our daughter next year," she added. "Even Forest the giraffe is wondering what’s happening!"

There's also someone else who has eagerly been awaiting the arrival of the baby girl — Irwin's 16-year-old brother, Robert. She penned a sweet note that same month about what an awesome uncle he'll be.

"Shoutout to my little brother (who definitely isn’t ‘little’ anymore) for being such an incredible friend," she wrote. "You’re always there for me and I know you will be the best uncle when our baby girl is born. Love you."

Irwin has also opened up about the rush she felt after she learned she was going to be a mom.

"Discovering that I was going to become a mother will forever be a moment where time stood still," she wrote on Instagram during her pregnancy. "Our baby Wildlife Warrior is going to be so very loved by our families and entire Australia Zoo team. I can’t wait to find out what this amazing new soul loves in life, and experience the world all over again through their eyes."