'Bachelor' couple Sean and Catherine Lowe welcome baby No. 3

The stars of season 17 of "The Bachelor," Sean and Catherine Lowe, just welcomed their third child to the world!

Catherine posted a picture of herself in a hospital bed, with the baby in her arms wearing a little pink and blue hat on Monday night.

"Mama, Mia," she captioned the photo, with a heart emoji.

The Lowe family already includes two young boys, Samuel and Isaiah. They got to be in the baby No. 3 announcement back in June, though they didn't quite make their dad's PG-13 announcement tweet!

"We’re having a 3rd baby because I’m a glutton for punishment and my wife can’t keep her hands off of me," he tweeted.

The couple married in 2014 after meeting on “The Bachelor,” and they welcomed their first child, Samuel Thomas, in 2016. They welcomed their second son, Isaiah Hendrix, last year.

The family celebrated Christmas early this year, since mom was planning on being in the hospital over the holiday. They even took photos in Christmas pajamas together at home in the days leading up to baby No. 3's birth.

Lowe has been joking about his third child on Twitter in the past day or so, even tweeting "Having babies is cool, but have you had pizza?"

He also joked "Hospitals should really have a punch card system for frequent customers. 3 and it’s free kind of thing."

It's great to see he's embracing those dad jokes!