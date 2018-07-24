'Bachelor' alum Catherine Giudici Lowe reveals toddler's terrifying pool incident

Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Former “Bachelor” star Catherine Giudici Lowe is opening up about a terrifying experience her family went through recently when she and her husband rushed to save their 2-year-old son from drowning.

Lowe, who recently gave birth to a second son, took to Instagram to share a warning to other parents about the need to be on constant alert when their young children are around water.

“One week after Isaiah was born, Samuel mistakenly walked into the deep end of his grandparents’ pool and it was possibly the scariest moment of my life,” Lowe wrote Monday. “Sean and I were watching his every move so we acted quickly to get him out (I was much more traumatized than he was), but we immediately put him into swim lessons and made sure he always has floaties on.”

Lowe said her son just finished the course's last lesson.

“Now he can swim to the side like a champ!” the delighted mom wrote. “I’m so proud of this big guy even though he cried through almost every single class.”

Lowe married her husband, Season 17 "Bachelor" Sean Lowe, in 2014 after meeting on the reality television show. The couple welcomed Samuel, their first child, two years later.

Lowe’s cautionary message is a timely one, following last month's drowning death of Bode Miller's 19-month-old daughter. The toddler of the former Olympic skier fell into a neighbor's swimming pool while her family visited the home for a party.