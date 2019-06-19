There’s another “Bachelor” baby on the way!

Sean and Catherine Lowe, whose romance began on season 17 of “The Bachelor,” just announced they are expecting their third child.

Catherine broke the exciting news with a sweet family photo on Instagram, smiling and cradling her baby bump. Sean and their two young sons, Samuel and Isaiah, also beamed for the camera.

Sean also shared the news in a funny tweet.

The couple married in 2014 after meeting on “The Bachelor,” and they welcomed their first child, Samuel Thomas, in 2016. They welcomed their second son, Isaiah Hendrix, last year.

In a recent Instagram post, Catherine praised Sean for being an amazing dad.

“I get to see you make my children laugh. I get to watch them call for you when they are in need. I see them light up and race to you when you walk in the room,” she wrote.

“You are something special, honey,” she went on. “No other daddy gets to spend as much quality time with their kids and love every second as much as you do. I’m blessed every day that I get to hold your hand through parenthood. Thank you for being a daddy to my mommy for Samuel and Isaiah. I pray they grow up to be exactly like you.”

With a third baby on the way, their joy is only growing. Congratulations to the happy couple!