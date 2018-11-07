Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

"Bachelor" alums Sean and Catherine Lowe have had one of the worst scares a parent can ever experience: an infant in the hospital.

But the good news is that little Isaiah, who was hospitalized in the pediatric intensive care unit over the weekend, is already back at home and smiling again, as his mom posted on Monday:

"Thank you all so so much for all the love and prayers you’ve sent us!" she wrote in the adorable, cheeky picture of the 5-month-old. "Our sweet angel is out of the hospital and back at home, happy and healthy ❤️ Happy dimples all around!"

Catherine, 32, also posted a photo of herself in the hospital, giving the little guy, who had been diagnosed with bronchiolitis, a mama-sized smooch:

Dad posted a picture from Sunday of Isaiah already sitting up in his footie pajamas:

The couple's marriage is one of the few success stories from "The Bachelor" franchise; Sean, 24, proposed to the then-Catherine Giudici during the 17th season of "The Bachelor" and they wed in 2014. They have another son, Samuel, who is 2.

As Sean explained in a post Friday, they'd brought Isaiah to the pediatrician when he developed a cough, and ultimately the baby went to the ICU:

Bronchiolitis is considered a common lung infection in children and infants by the Mayo Clinic, but as they note, a small percentage of those who develop it need hospitalization.

We're so delighted to see that he's now on the mend and back where he belongs: in the loving arms of his parents.