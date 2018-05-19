It's a boy! 'Bachelor' couple Sean and Catherine Lowe welcome second baby

share tweet pin email

First comes the rose, then comes marriage, then comes a baby in the baby carriage — for the second time!

"Bachelor" alums Catherine (née Giudici) and Sean Lowe just welcomed their second baby, another boy, and quickly took to social media to share the excitement about their newest addition.

“Introducing Samuel Thomas’ little brother, Isaiah Hendrix,” Catherine captioned an Instagram post on Friday of her in the hospital, holding their new bundle of joy.

Sean also posted pictures from the hospital, writing “Thank you Lord,” next to a sweet photo of him cradling Isaiah, who is wrapped up snugly and wearing a cap.

In another photo, the couple’s first son, Samuel Thomas, 1, can be seen checking out his new little brother. Samuel, who has a birthday coming up on July 2, looks like he's already in awe of his new sibling.

The Lowe boys added a new member. A post shared by Sean Lowe (@seanloweksu) on May 18, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

The couple, who met on Season 17 of "The Bachelor," announced in November that they were expecting their second child. The news came via a cute video of Catherine pointing to her stomach and asking Samuel what it was, to which he replied, “Baba!”

Lowe also took to Twitter on Friday to share some anecdotes (and jokes!) as Catherine went into labor.

"We’re having a baby today!" he wrote in one tweet. "When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth!"

Weâre having a baby today! When the nurse at the front desk asked for our insurance card, I told her I also had a half off coupon and now I get to sit in the waiting room during the birth! — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 18, 2018

Catherine is laid up in the hospital bed recovering from the c-section procedure which has left her extremely sore and exhausted.



So naturally I asked her if we could start working on baby number 3 tonight.



I think the pain meds have affected her sense of humor. — Sean Lowe (@SeanLowe09) May 18, 2018

Back in 2016, when they were expecting their first child, Catherine revealed to TODAY that she wanted three biological kids and two adopted ones. "I will be the disciplinarian," she said.

Sean added, "I'm set on being the fun dad.”

And now, the fun has really doubled. Congrats to the happy family!