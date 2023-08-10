If you're expecting a daughter and are looking for a unique baby name, a great starting spot is the letter "V." Turns out, there are a ton of girl names that start with "V" that are as unique as they are powerful and beautiful.

While a "V" girl name has never been popular enough to make it to the top five girl names in the United States since the Social Security Administration started collecting data on baby names in 1923, there are a plenty "V" girl names to choose from.

For starters, parents can draw inspiration from TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who named her daughter Vale Guthrie Feldman, born Aug. 13, 2014.

The mom of two said that she and husband Michael Feldman picked the name Vale, which means "valley by a stream," because "we thought it was pretty unique but not kooky or so weird," the anchor said at the time.

Other famous people with "V" names include Valerie Bertinelli, Victoria Beckham, Vanessa Hudgens and Vera Farmiga.

Parents can also draw inspiration from mythology with girl "V" names like "Venus," the the goddess of love, beauty, and procreation, and "Valkyrie," meaning "chooser of the slain."

Expecting parents can also turn their attention to colors and textures when looking for girl names that start with “V,” like "Violet," or if you really want your baby girl to stand out, "Velvet."

When perusing girl names that start with "V," you're bound to find options that are equal parts elegant and eye-catching.

100 Girl Names That Start With "V"

From drawing inspiration from a favorite color, like "Violet," to leaning into your romantic side and picking a girl name like "Valentina," here are some of the most popular girl names that start with "V," according to data collected by the SSA.