Valerie Bertinelli feels ‘flipping old’ for this relatable fashion choice

Valerie Bertinelli is feeling “flipping old” for a very relatable reason.

On July 18, the actor and Food Network shared a story on Instagram about a recent problem she has been dealing with.

In the clip, Bertinelli, 63, had one pair of glasses on her face and wore a second set of spectacles on top of her head.

“I’m sitting in front of the computer and I have my computer glasses on, but I was reading my book earlier so I just put these glasses on,” she explained, pointing to the pair resting on her head.

She said she needs to switch between pairs because her reading frames work better.

“And I’m just wondering if anybody else is as flipping old as I am!” she shouted as she playfully shook her fist at the camera.

The “Hot in Cleveland” star then started giggling before the clip ended.

“Anyone else?” she captioned the funny video and included a few crying-laughing and nerdy emoji.

Fans weighed in, assuring her that the double eyeglass fashion statement was common.

“I have 2 pair on my head as we speak!!!!! Lmfaooooo,” one person said.

Others joked that they had more concerning vision problems.

Another commented, “How about this one….wearing your glasses and hollering to anyone in the house ‘have you seen my glasses?’”

One fan said they take Bertinelli’s fashion choice a step further by wearing two glasses on top of each other.

“My family just shake their heads at me when I do that so I try not to when I’m in public,” the person shared.

Bertinelli also shared in the video that she needed her reading and computer specs because is currently editing her upcoming book, which will likely be out in the spring of 2024.

“So, we’re getting down to the wire where I’ve got to get all the edits in,” she said.

The published author has already penned multiple books, including her 2022 memoir, “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today.”

In the book, she discussed her struggles with body image.

She opened up more about her personal battles during an appearance on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna in June 2022.

“I’m looking at myself in the monitor and trying not to judge myself too harshly right now because I know that I’m still holding on to this weight because it’s protecting me right now,” she said. “Because I’m going through a lot of challenges. A lot of heartbreak. A lot of crazy stuff is going on in my life right now.”

She said she was looking forward to being “healthier internally and emotionally.”

Last month, she shared an update on her current headspace and urged fans to stop asking her for diet advice.

She posted a carousel of childhood photos and wrote that she is prioritizing protecting “the little girl” version of herself.

“My heart is lighter. My head is lighter. I want to feel my feelings, even though they can be scary sometimes, and I do my best to get to the other side of them,” she wrote in the caption, in part.

Bertinelli concluded, “We all deserve a life full of deep internal joy that we can then share with others. We’ve got this. We are enough.”