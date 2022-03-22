Are you a parent-to-be considering an Italian girl name for your baby? Top contenders include Sofia, Isabella and Mia.
According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, popular Italian girl names in the United States follow a unique trend.
"One particularly popular trend in the U.S. is using the Italian 'Gi' spelling for names that, in English, start with 'J,'" Redmond told TODAY Parents. "Examples rising in popularity include Gianna, Giuliana, Giovanna, Giana and Giavanna. All are in the top 1,000."
Popular Italian girl names in Italy
According to Redmond, the most popular girl names in Italy reflect a blend of European influence.
"The most popular girl names in Italy are a combination of Italian versions of traditional European names and English names such as Alice and Emma, which have been very stylish in recent years," Redmond said.
The top 10 girl names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:
- Sofia — Italian variation of Sophia
- Giulia — Italian spelling of the Latin name Julia
- Aurora — Roman goddess of the dawn
- Ginevra — Italian version of Guinevere, or Jennifer
- Alice — Classic English name stylish throughout Europe
- Beatrice — Its pronunciation in Italian is bay-ah-TREE-chay
- Emma — An English classic that, until recently, was the top girls’ name in the U.S.
- Giorgia — Italian spelling of Georgia
- Vittoria — Italian version of Victoria
- Matilde — Italian version of the German Matilda
Top 5 Italian girl names in the United States and what they mean:
"The top Italian names for girls in the U.S. are Sophia, though Sofia is the Italian variation, Isabella, and Mia," Redmond explained. "All are in the top 10."
On Nameberry’s current popularity list, the top five Italian girl names and their meanings include:
- Luna — Moon
- Beatrice — She who brings happiness; blessed
- Elena — Bright, shining light
- Sienna — Color name meaning orange-red
- Mia — Mine
Top 100 Italian girl names in the United States:
- Luna
- Beatrice
- Elena
- Sienna
- Mia
- Isabella
- Lucia
- Amara
- Aria
- Emilia
- Gemma
- Bianca
- Gia
- Amalia
- Francesca
- Liliana
- Pippa
- Bella
- Chiara
- Gabriella
- Viola
- Alessia
- Teresa
- Fia
- Aida
- Rosa
- Gianna
- Allegra
- Lia
- Angelica
- Leonora
- Angelina
- Ariana
- Andrea
- Oriana
- Adelina
- Marcella
- Eleanora
- Viviana
- Luisa
- Angela
- Bambi
- Bria
- Luciana
- Carina
- Rin
- Violetta
- Idalia
- Serafina
- Eleonora
- Nicola
- Linda
- Via
- Gabriela
- Elisa
- Giada
- Luca
- Ginevra
- Marisa
- Galilea
- Fiorella
- Honora
- Donna
- Arianna
- Mariella
- Leila
- Siena
- Clarice
- Annabella
- Daniella
- Illaria
- Silvia
- Nico
- Emiliana
- Mirabella
- Celestina
- Antonella
- Beretta
- Eloisa
- Fiammetta
- Marta
- Rina
- Carlotta
- Giovanna
- Fernanda
- Caterina
- Giulia
- Armani
- Dominica
- Imelda
- Roma
- Zeta
- Amadea
- Ludovica
- Verona
- Ravenna
- Edda
- Felice
- Analina
- Teodora
