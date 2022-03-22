Are you a parent-to-be considering an Italian girl name for your baby? Top contenders include Sofia, Isabella and Mia.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, popular Italian girl names in the United States follow a unique trend.

"One particularly popular trend in the U.S. is using the Italian 'Gi' spelling for names that, in English, start with 'J,'" Redmond told TODAY Parents. "Examples rising in popularity include Gianna, Giuliana, Giovanna, Giana and Giavanna. All are in the top 1,000."

Popular Italian girl names in Italy

According to Redmond, the most popular girl names in Italy reflect a blend of European influence.

"The most popular girl names in Italy are a combination of Italian versions of traditional European names and English names such as Alice and Emma, which have been very stylish in recent years," Redmond said.

The top 10 girl names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:

Sofia — Italian variation of Sophia Giulia — Italian spelling of the Latin name Julia Aurora — Roman goddess of the dawn Ginevra — Italian version of Guinevere, or Jennifer Alice — Classic English name stylish throughout Europe Beatrice — Its pronunciation in Italian is bay-ah-TREE-chay Emma — An English classic that, until recently, was the top girls’ name in the U.S. Giorgia — Italian spelling of Georgia Vittoria — Italian version of Victoria Matilde — Italian version of the German Matilda

Top 5 Italian girl names in the United States and what they mean:

"The top Italian names for girls in the U.S. are Sophia, though Sofia is the Italian variation, Isabella, and Mia," Redmond explained. "All are in the top 10."

On Nameberry’s current popularity list, the top five Italian girl names and their meanings include:

Luna — Moon Beatrice — She who brings happiness; blessed Elena — Bright, shining light Sienna — Color name meaning orange-red Mia — Mine

Top 100 Italian girl names in the United States:

Luna Beatrice Elena Sienna Mia Isabella Lucia Amara Aria Emilia Gemma Bianca Gia Amalia Francesca Liliana Pippa Bella Chiara Gabriella Viola Alessia Teresa Fia Aida Rosa Gianna Allegra Lia Angelica Leonora Angelina Ariana Andrea Oriana Adelina Marcella Eleanora Viviana Luisa Angela Bambi Bria Luciana Carina Rin Violetta Idalia Serafina Eleonora Nicola Linda Via Gabriela Elisa Giada Luca Ginevra Marisa Galilea Fiorella Honora Donna Arianna Mariella Leila Siena Clarice Annabella Daniella Illaria Silvia Nico Emiliana Mirabella Celestina Antonella Beretta Eloisa Fiammetta Marta Rina Carlotta Giovanna Fernanda Caterina Giulia Armani Dominica Imelda Roma Zeta Amadea Ludovica Verona Ravenna Edda Felice Analina Teodora

