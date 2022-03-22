IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These are the top 100 Italian girl names for babies

Luna, Elena and Mia are all popular contenders in the United States.
By Kait Hanson

Are you a parent-to-be considering an Italian girl name for your baby? Top contenders include Sofia, Isabella and Mia.

According to baby naming consultant Pamela Redmond of the baby name website Nameberry, popular Italian girl names in the United States follow a unique trend.

"One particularly popular trend in the U.S. is using the Italian 'Gi' spelling for names that, in English, start with 'J,'" Redmond told TODAY Parents. "Examples rising in popularity include Gianna, Giuliana, Giovanna, Giana and Giavanna. All are in the top 1,000."

Popular Italian girl names in Italy

According to Redmond, the most popular girl names in Italy reflect a blend of European influence.

"The most popular girl names in Italy are a combination of Italian versions of traditional European names and English names such as Alice and Emma, which have been very stylish in recent years," Redmond said.

The top 10 girl names in Italy in 2020, the most recent year counted, include:

  1. Sofia — Italian variation of Sophia
  2. Giulia — Italian spelling of the Latin name Julia
  3. Aurora — Roman goddess of the dawn
  4. Ginevra — Italian version of Guinevere, or Jennifer
  5. Alice — Classic English name stylish throughout Europe
  6. Beatrice — Its pronunciation in Italian is bay-ah-TREE-chay
  7. Emma — An English classic that, until recently, was the top girls’ name in the U.S.
  8. Giorgia — Italian spelling of Georgia
  9. Vittoria — Italian version of Victoria
  10. Matilde — Italian version of the German Matilda

Top 5 Italian girl names in the United States and what they mean:

"The top Italian names for girls in the U.S. are Sophia, though Sofia is the Italian variation, Isabella, and Mia," Redmond explained. "All are in the top 10."

On Nameberry’s current popularity list, the top five Italian girl names and their meanings include:

  1. Luna — Moon
  2. Beatrice — She who brings happiness; blessed
  3. Elena — Bright, shining light
  4. Sienna — Color name meaning orange-red
  5. Mia — Mine

Top 100 Italian girl names in the United States:

  1. Luna
  2. Beatrice
  3. Elena
  4. Sienna
  5. Mia
  6. Isabella
  7. Lucia
  8. Amara
  9. Aria
  10. Emilia
  11. Gemma
  12. Bianca
  13. Gia
  14. Amalia
  15. Francesca
  16. Liliana
  17. Pippa
  18. Bella
  19. Chiara
  20. Gabriella
  21. Viola
  22. Alessia
  23. Teresa
  24. Fia
  25. Aida
  26. Rosa
  27. Gianna
  28. Allegra
  29. Lia
  30. Angelica
  31. Leonora
  32. Angelina
  33. Ariana
  34. Andrea
  35. Oriana
  36. Adelina
  37. Marcella
  38. Eleanora
  39. Viviana
  40. Luisa
  41. Angela
  42. Bambi
  43. Bria
  44. Luciana
  45. Carina
  46. Rin
  47. Violetta
  48. Idalia
  49. Serafina
  50. Eleonora
  51. Nicola
  52. Linda
  53. Via
  54. Gabriela
  55. Elisa
  56. Giada
  57. Luca
  58. Ginevra
  59. Marisa
  60. Galilea
  61. Fiorella
  62. Honora
  63. Donna
  64. Arianna
  65. Mariella
  66. Leila
  67. Siena
  68. Clarice
  69. Annabella
  70. Daniella
  71. Illaria
  72. Silvia
  73. Nico
  74. Emiliana
  75. Mirabella
  76. Celestina
  77. Antonella
  78. Beretta
  79. Eloisa
  80. Fiammetta
  81. Marta
  82. Rina
  83. Carlotta
  84. Giovanna
  85. Fernanda
  86. Caterina
  87. Giulia
  88. Armani
  89. Dominica
  90. Imelda
  91. Roma
  92. Zeta
  93. Amadea
  94. Ludovica
  95. Verona
  96. Ravenna
  97. Edda
  98. Felice
  99. Analina
  100. Teodora

