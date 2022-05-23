Did Ellen DeGeneres just give away the sex of Jennifer Lawrence's baby?

Is the worst kept secret in Hollywood finally out?

Ellen DeGeneres has seemingly confirmed that Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, have welcomed their first child together. And she may have slipped that the baby is a boy.

TMZ reported in February that the 31-year-old Oscar winner had given birth, but her reps never confirmed the story.

“People don’t know this, but I used to live in the house that you live in now when I started the show 20 years ago,” the talk show host, 64, told Lawrence, during a phone interview on Monday's episode.

“Now I live next door to you, and I’m looking at you living in my house with a brand new baby,” DeGeneres continued. “By the way, I do hear you sometimes talking to him.”

DeGeneres added that the conversations are "really cute."

In November 2021, Lawrence revealed that she was already feeling the mama-bear instinct.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence told Vanity Fair. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” the Oscar winner added. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, went for a stroll in May 2021. MEGA / GC Images

Lawrence is also tight-lipped about her relationship with Maroney, an art gallery director. The couple tied the knot in Rhode Island in October 2019.

While speaking with Vanity Fair, Lawrence shared that she enjoys going to the grocery store with Cooke.

“I don’t know why it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done,’” Lawrence explained.

Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that Maroney is the “best person I’ve ever met in my life.”

She added that marrying him was a “very easy decision.”

Lawrence’s rep confirmed her pregnancy to TODAY in September.

