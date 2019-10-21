Jennifer Lawrence is now a newlywed!

On Saturday, the star of the “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” film franchises swapped vows with her art dealer boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, in a ceremony in Rhode Island.

The couple, who reportedly began dating in the spring of 2018, said their “I do's” as many familiar faces looked on, including Emma Stone, Adele and Kris Jenner.

While the nuptials, which were held at the famed Belcourt of Newport mansion, were a star-studded celebration, most details about the festivities remain under wraps. However, Vogue has offered a hint about the what the bride wore.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence have tied the knot! JD Images/REX/Shutterstock

According to the publication, Lawrence walked down the aisle in a Dior gown and it's believed she chose Maria Grazia Chiuri, the brand’s creative director of womenswear, to design the look. The actress, who’s often seen wearing Dior on the red carpet, has been a celebrity ambassador for the fashion house since 2012, and is currently the face of the company’s fragrance Joy.

Lawrence has yet to reveal any specifics about the wedding gown herself, but in June, she spoke about how easy it was to choose it — and other important parts of the big day — in an interview for Catt Sadler’s podcast, Naked.

"I haven’t been neurotic about it," she said of the wedding planning process. "I saw a dress I liked, and I was like, 'That’s the dress.' I saw a venue and I was like, 'Cool, we got the venue.'"

Although the 29-year-old Oscar winner has rarely opened up about her relationship with Maroney, she made an exception during that same podcast.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she explained. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

A rep for the actress confirmed their engagement in February, and days later Lawrence was spotted wearing a stunning diamond ring.

Jennifer Lawrence showed off her gorgeous engagement ring at the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week on February 26, 2019. Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Lawrence told Sadler the 34-year-old is “the greatest person I’ve ever met," adding, "I feel very honored to become a Maroney."

And she did just that over the weekend.

Congratulations to the Maroneys!