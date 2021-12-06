See pregnant Jennifer Lawrence stun in glittering gold gown at premiere

Jennifer Lawrence brought old-school Hollywood glam to the world premiere of the film “Don’t Look Up” Sunday night.

The 31-year-old mom-to-be hit the red carpet with an elegant updo, sparkling earrings and a baby bump that glittered in gold.

Jennifer Lawrence attends the "Don't Look Up" world premiere in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Netflix

That last detail came courtesy of a gorgeous, floor-length gown covered in beaded fringe and paired with dramatic cape sleeves, which, along with pregnancy, left the Oscar winner positively glowing at the event held in New York City.

Jennifer Lawrence glows in gold at Netflix's "Don't Look Up" world premiere. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

The star is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. Theo Wargo / WireImage

Of course, while she was a standout, Lawrence didn’t stand alone on the red carpet. Some of her co-stars in the apocalyptic comedy joined her, including leading man Leonardo DiCaprio, as well as Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and writer-director Adam McKay.

Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill and Adam McKay attend the world premiere of "Don't Look Up." Taylor Hill / FilmMagic

And that’s just part of the star-studded cast of “Don’t Look Up,” which also boasts Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman and Timothée Chalamet.

In the film, Lawrence and DiCaprio play a pair of low-level astronomers with the difficult task of warning mankind about a comet that’s on a collision course with Earth. And fans won’t have to wait long to see them deliver that urgent message — and to see how humanity fares.

“Don’t Look Up” is set to debut in select theaters Dec. 10, before making its way to Netflix on Dec. 24.

As for seeing the bundle of joy Lawrence and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting, fans will likely have to wait much longer than that to get a sneak peek.

Lawrence, who’s kept the details of her pregnancy private, plans to do the same where all things about the baby on the way are concerned.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” she recently explained in an interview with Vanity Fair. “I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence. And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”