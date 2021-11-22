Jennifer Lawrence opens up about pregnancy, marriage to Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant and already feeling the mama-bear instinct.

“If I was at a dinner party, and somebody was like, ‘Oh, my God, you’re expecting a baby,’ I wouldn’t be like, ‘God, I can’t talk about that. Get away from me, you psycho!’” Lawrence, 31, told Vanity Fair. “But every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can.”

“I don’t want anyone to feel welcome into their existence,” the Oscar-winning actor added. “And I feel like that just starts with not including them in this part of my work.”

Lawrence is tiptoeing back into the spotlight after announcing in 2018 that she was taking a break from making movies. While speaking with Vanity Fair writer Karen Valby for the magazine’s December cover story, Lawrence admitted she was “so nervous" about her return.

“I haven’t spoken to the world in forever. And to come back now, when I have all of these new accessories added to my life that I obviously want to protect,” she said referring to her unborn child. “I’m nervous for you. I’m nervous for me. I’m nervous for the readers!”

Pregnant Jennifer Lawrence attends a screening for her upcoming comedy "Don't Look Up" with director Adam McKay and co-stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

Lawrence’s rep confirmed to TODAY in September that she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last month.

Lawrence offered a glimpse into what their marriage is like.

“I really enjoy going to the grocery store with him,” she said. “I don’t know why it fills me with a lot of joy. I think maybe because it’s almost a metaphor for marriage. ‘OK, we’ve got this list. These are the things we need. Let’s work together and get this done.’”

She noted that Maroney, an art gallery director, teases her for buying healthy cooking magazines.

“He always gives me a look like, ‘You’re not going to use that. When are you going to make that?’” Lawrence revealed. “And I say, ‘Yes, I am. Tuesday!’ And he’s always right, and I never do.”

Lawrence is currently promoting her upcoming Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up.” Last week, she showed off her baby bump at a press screening of the comedy that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio.

