Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bump when she joined her "Don't Look Up" co-stars at a screening of the movie Wednesday in Los Angeles.

A photo from the event shows Lawrence, who's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, proudly displaying her pregnant form in a green mini-dress that she paired with hot pink heels.

Jennifer Lawrence at a screening for her upcoming comedy "Don't Look Up" that she attended with director Adam McKay and co-stars Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep and Leonardo DiCaprio. Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for Netflix

The Oscar winner, 31, posed alongside her co-stars in the upcoming apocalyptic comedy, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill, and director Adam McKay.

In September, a representative for Lawrence confirmed to TODAY that she and Maroney were going to be parents. The couple got married in Rhode Island in October 2019. They reportedly began dating a year prior.

Though the notoriously private Lawrence hasn't shared many details about her relationship with Maroney, she told Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he’s the "best person I’ve ever met in my life," and said marrying him was a "very easy decision."

Last month, the mom-to-be attended the Women’s March for reproductive rights in New York City alongside comedian and close friend Amy Schumer, 40.

Schumer, who in September underwent surgery to remove her uterus, shared a photo of the friends posing with their marching signs.

"I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we out here," Schumer captioned the shot, tagging @womensmarch and @plannedparenthood with the hashtag #rallyforabortionjustice.