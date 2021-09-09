Jennifer Lawrence expecting 1st child with husband Cooke Maroney

Though she may have played a mom on the silver screen, actor Jennifer Lawerence is about to become a mother in real life!

The 31-year-old actor's representative confirmed to TODAY that she's expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney.

The two tied the knot in Rhode Island back in October 2019. They reportedly began dating a year prior.

Cooke Maroney and Jennifer Lawrence at a hockey game in New York City on Nov. 4, 2018. JD Images/REX / Shutterstock

While Lawrence has been fairly tight-lipped about her relationship with Maroney, she did tell Entertainment Tonight in 2019 that he's the "best person I've ever met in my life."

She added that marrying him was a "very easy decision."

That same year, she explained her choice to tie the knot on Catt Sadler’s podcast.

“I definitely wasn’t at a place where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married,’” she said. “I just met Cooke and I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry each other. We wanted to commit fully.”

"I feel very honored to become a Maroney."