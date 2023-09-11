Whether moms and dads are seeking a classic “Z” name, like Zachary, or looking for something more contemporary, think Zoe, or searching for gender-neutral name options, such as Zion, there are plenty of baby names that start with "Z" to consider.

The top boy name that starts with “Z” is Zachary, while the top girl name that starts with "Z" is Zoe. The two monikers are ranked Nos. 166 and 377, on the 2022 popular baby names list from the Social Security Administration.

A name that starts with “Z” has never breached the top five most popular boy and girl names in the country since the Social Security Administration started collecting data in 1923.

According to Laura Wattenberg, the creator of Namerology, "Z" names have a “dramatic look” and are also perceived as rare. They are a good choice for parents, who want their little one to stand out in a sea of Liams and Olivias.

“Being a game player, I think of it as the high Scrabble value phenomenon,” Wattenberg, author of the book “The Baby Name Wizard,” says. "‘Z’ ‘X’ and ‘Q’ just are considered extra value letters that add distinctions.”

Famous personalities throughout history with "Z" names include Zayn Malik, Zac Efron, Zach Galifianakis, Ziggy Marley, Zooey Deschanel, Zoe Saldana, Zara Larsson, Zosia Mamet, Zora Neale Hurston, Zsa Zsa Gabor and Zadie Smith.

Celebrities who have children with “Z” names include: Zachary (Elton John), Zuma (Gwen Stefani), Zander (Mindy McCready), Zane (Brian Austin Green), Zen (Zoe Saldana), Zev (Marissa Jaret Winokur), Ziggy (Ashlee Simpson), Zillion (Nick Cannon), and Zydn (Odell Beckham Jr.), Zhuri (Lebron James), Zaya (Dwyane Wade), Zahara (Angelina Jolie), Zola (Eddie Murphy) and Zelda (Robin Williams).

200 Baby Names That Start With "Z"

Parents on the lookout for the baby names that start with “Z” need not look very far. Here are 200 baby names that start with “Z” to consider for boys and girls: