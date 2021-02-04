Is there anything more endearing than a 2-year-old's smile, especially when he's hugging a teddy bear nearly his own size?

How about when he's Ben Cohen, son of "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen?

Well, if there is, we can't think of it!

Cohen posted an adorable picture of his tousle-haired son giving the bear a squeeze and the camera a toothy grin on Thursday, just in time for the tot's birthday.

"Ben turns 2 today!" the proud papa, 52, wrote in the caption. "He is my true delight and I can't imagine life without him."

Cohen welcomed his son Ben in 2019 via surrogate and he has been sharing loving photos with fans on Instagram ever since. Last September, he posted pictures that revealed just how much he and his son look alike.

In December, he revealed how Ben and his pal Anderson Cooper have bonded. Ben and Cooper's son Wyatt, who are close in age, have also become friends.

"It's not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own," Cohen told People magazine in 2019. "It takes a village, as they say. I really wanted him, and the fact that he's here, and he's so perfect, and he's in wonderful health ... I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place."