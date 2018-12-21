Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Eun Kyung Kim

Congratulations are in order for Andy Cohen. He's about to become a father in just six weeks time!

The Bravo talk show host made the announcement as he wrapped up Thursday’s broadcast of “Watch What Happens Live.”

“I’ve always tried to be as transparent as possible about my life — I overshare and expect everyone around me to do the same,” he said while directly addressing his audience.

“Tonight, I want you to be the first to know that after many years of careful deliberation, a fair amount of prayers and the benefit of science, if all goes according to plan in about six weeks time, I’m going to become a father,” Cohen said, eliciting screams of excitement around him.

“Thanks to a wonderful surrogate who is carrying my future,” he continued.

“Family means everything to me and having one of my own is something that I have wanted in my heart for my entire life, and though it’s taken me longer than most to get there, I cannot wait for what I envision will be the most rewarding chapter yet,” he said.

The broadcast was Cohen’s final live show of the year and featured some of his original "Real Housewives,” including Teresa Giudice, NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards and Ramona Singer in a Christmas-themed episode.

Cohen, 50, did not reveal any additional information, including whether he plans to raise the child by himself. During an interview two years ago on TODAY, Cohen said he was open to having a child, but didn't believe he needed to be in a relationship to have one.

"I feel like I can just do it," he said at the time.

Cohen signed off Thursday by wishing everyone happy holidays and said he will next be on air when he co-hosts the New Year’s Eve special on CNN.

"Here's to 2019. Thanks, everybody,” he said.