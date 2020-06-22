Watch Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper's sons meet for the first time

Best friends and fellow fathers Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen shared a very special moment with their baby boys Sunday night.

During a Father’s Day video visit on Cohen’s Bravo talk show, “Watch What Happens Live,” the dads introduced the next generation of pals to each other for the first time.

“I thought it would be fun if they met right now,” Cohen said as he held his 16-month-old in his lap and pointed to the screen so that little Benjamin could see Cooper and his bundle of joy. Then, almost whispering, he added, “Look, that’s going to be your good buddy, Wyatt.”

The “Anderson Cooper 360” host then softly told his soon-to-be 2-month-old, “That’s Benjamin.”

Not surprisingly, the little guys didn’t have anything to say to each other, but their dads kept the conversation going.

“Oh, my God, Wyatt looks like a mini-you, Anderson,” Cohen said of the blue-eyed boy.

Throughout the chat, Cooper, 53, took full advantage of his first Father’s Day, planting kisses on Wyatt's cheek while Cohen, 52, looked on and smiled.

But soon, Cohen’s attention turned back to Benjamin as he continued to tell his son about his future BFF.

“That’s going to be your good buddy, and we’re going to travel together,” he told the tot. “And if you like him half as much as I like his daddy, you’re going to be great friends.”

And that’s just what Cooper and Cohen are to each other — and they have been for decades.

In fact, Cooper even credits Cohen’s personal journey into fatherhood as paving the way for his own.

“He’s been encouraging me all along,” the journalist revealed during a visit to “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” shortly after Wyatt’s birth. “I figured if he can do it, that sort of gave me the final push.”

But that’s not all Cohen has given him.

“(Andy's) actually really helped me because my son is entirely wearing hand-me-downs from (his) son," Cooper added.