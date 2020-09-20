Andy Cohen and son Ben, 19 months, could be identical twins in side-by-side pics

Like father, like son!

Andy Cohen and his son, Ben, 19 months, share a super strong resemblance already, based on a new Instagram that the "Watch What Happens Live" host shared on Sunday. The post includes a photo of Ben next to one of Cohen as a child, and they're both wearing Snoopy shirts. Fashion aside, though, they could absolutely pass for the same person.

"Twinning with Ben," the father of one captioned the two pictures, adding the hashtag #Snoopy.

"W❤️W," commented Kelly Ripa.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

"Seeing double!" wrote the Instagram account for TODAY's fourth hour with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

"Those genes are strong!! And cute :)" added Jackie Goldschneider of "Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Cohen has been soaking up lots of quality time with Ben ever since he and his son were separated back in March. Cohen tested positive for the coronavirus, which necessitated staying away from his little guy until he recovered.

“He, I guess, thought I was out of town or I don’t know what,” Cohen said as he recounted how happy he was to reunite with Ben and see his face light up.

Ben, who turned 1 in February, has become central to Cohen's life, and fans are often treated to cute pics of the duo on Instagram. In this recent pic taken at the beach, Ben wears yet another Snoopy shirt, and matches his dad in happy yellow hues.

Back in August, Cohen and Ben enjoyed a trip to the Saint Louis Zoo together where they met a penguin, among other animals.

And in May, the father-son duo were twinning once again, wearing matching leaf-print pajamas in a pic Cohen shared on Instagram.

"Three cheers for PJ Party!" Cohen captioned the sweet moment.

Cohen, who welcomed Ben with the help of a surrogate, talked about how life-changing it was to be present when Ben was born.

"It's not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own," he said. "It takes a village, as they say. I really wanted him, and the fact that he's here, and he's so perfect, and he's in wonderful health ... I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place."