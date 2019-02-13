Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Feb. 13, 2019, 1:25 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Andy Cohen is one proud papa!

The "Watch What Happens Live!" host graces the cover of People with his adorable baby boy, Benjamin— and inside he opens up about how "excited" he is to be a first-time dad.

"I kind of have no words for it," the 50-year-old Bravo star said of his newfound bliss.

Cohen described being overcome with emotion during his first moments with little "Benny," who arrived via surrogate on Feb. 4.

"I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really overdelivered," he shared. "That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed."

Moments later, Cohen cut his son's umbilical cord and then held him to his bare chest, allowing both father and son beneficial skin-to-skin contact.

"He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. he didn't cry; he was just calm," he recalled.

Once a swinging bachelor who lived for the nightlife, Cohen is getting used to life as a single dad.

"I've gone to bed in my apartment the last three nights at 10:45 p.m. — which is a sentence I've never said in my life — and it's been great," he said.

What makes fatherhood even sweeter is that fact that Cohen wasn't sure it would happen for him. "I always knew that I wanted a family. But as a gay man, I never thought it was in the cards for me," he shared.

"There were points where I thought it was too late for me or that I was really focused on my career, and I was having too much fun to think about it," he added.

But, the idea of being a dad was "still there nagging at me in the back of my head."

And now it's a reality. Cohen, who's a longtime friend of TODAY, joined us via FaceTime Wednesday morning to share his People exclusive and to speak about how grateful he feels now that Benny is in his life.

"It's not that easy for a single guy to do this on his own," he said. "It takes a village, as they say. I really wanted him, and the fact that he's here and he's so perfect and he's in wonderful health ... I have great gratitude for my surrogate and all the people who helped me get to this place."

And one of those people was listening to him right from Studio 1A — our very own Hoda Kotb, who became a first-time in 2017 when she adopted her daughter Haley Joy..

"Hoda has been a great inspiration for me," Cohen noted.

These days, his celebrity pals — including Sarah Jessica Parker, Kelly Ripa and a few "Real Housewives" stars — are sharing parenting advice with him. And he told People that he's also turning to to other gay dads to discuss their "very specific experience."

Now that he's getting a handle on fatherhood, will Cohen try for baby No. 2?

"I really thought about having twins, because I would like them to be there for each other," he shared.

"But I just thought, 'Let me become an expert on having one and then see where it goes,' I just want to do right by him."