Watch Amy Schumer's son Gene say 'Mom' with a happy smile

Amy Schumer’s son has something to say.

On Wednesday, the comedian shared a video of son Gene, 16 months, saying “Mom” in an Instagram post.

Watch TODAY All Day! Get the best news, information and inspiration from TODAY, all day long.

“The world is burning but this was a nice moment,” she wrote.

Gene’s feat was captured while he was playing in a toy kitchen, causing the adults in the room to erupt in cheers; Gene flashed a big smile as his mom leaned in to give him a kiss.

Schumer, 39, shares Gene with husband Chris Fischer, 40. She has reveled in sharing their son's accomplishments.

“He’s clapping. He can walk around,” the comedian said in an interview with TODAY in May. “Yesterday he was collecting pine cones and, I’ll say it, he was hoarding them.”

She also said spending time as a family in quarantine has been a blessing.

“It’s just sweet to get to be together right now, more than we would normally be,” she said.

During her pregnancy with Gene, Schumer endured hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme, debilitating form of morning sickness that landed her in the hospital. She's said that while she'd love to have another child, she can't imagine going through pregnancy again and would consider a surrogate.

“I mean, it’s something that I can’t imagine putting myself through again, but it’s also something I can’t imagine not putting myself through,” Schumer revealed to TODAY Parents. “It’s so confusing.”

She started the IVF process in January but told TODAY Parents she's put everything on hold for now due to the coronavirus epidemic.

“Whether I try to carry again or there’s a surrogate, it’s all just on hold.”

In May, she celebrated Gene's first birthday with an adorable photo of them together.

"I’m really glad it was you. Hbd," she wrote.

In June, Schumer posted a photo of them making the same exasperated facial expression.

"Teaching him how to react at @nyknicks games," she wrote.

Related video: