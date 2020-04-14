Amy Schumer officially changes son Gene Attell's name

Sign up for our newsletter

When Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, welcomed their son, Gene Attell, in May 2019, some on the internet were quick to point out that his name sounded a lot like genital.

The couple realized those commenters may have a point.

Schumer, 38, revealed on Tuesday that she and Fischer officially changed the 11-month-old's name to Gene David Fischer.

Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, changed their son's name from Gene Attell to Gene David. Gotham / GC Images

“We realized that we by accident named our son ‘genital,’” Schumer said on her podcast “3 Girls, 1 Keith.”

Australian actress Claudia O’Doherty, who appeared in Schumer’s 2015 rom-com “Trainwreck,” didn’t appear surprised.

“My mum pointed that out to me, ‘Amy’s called her son ‘Genital,’ and she was right!” O’Doherty, 36, quipped.

Attell was an homage to Schumer’s close friend and fellow standup comedian, Dave Attell. Gene's new middle name is a tribute to both Attell, 55, and Schumer's father, Gordon David Schumer.

“So, two stones,” Schumer explained.

Gene can thank his parents later!