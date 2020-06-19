Amy Schumer and her son Gene are twins in adorable new photo

Amy Schumer is preparing her son for the highs and lows of watching her beloved New York Knicks.

The comedian posted an adorable photo on Instagram Thursday of the two of them looking like twins as they share the same facial expression, writing that she's teaching Gene "how to react at @nyknicks games."

Schumer, who dressed up as a Knicks City Dancer in her 2015 hit movie "Trainwreck," is hoping Gene can bring some luck to her hometown team, which has the worst record in the NBA over the last 20 seasons and has suffered seven straight losing seasons.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

They also will have plenty of time to rehearse their reaction faces for next season considering the Knicks' season was cut short this year by the pandemic.

It's the latest sweet moment she has shared with Gene, who made his TODAY debut last month when Schumer and husband Chris Fischer paid a virtual visit to the show.

“Here’s the little guy!” Schumer said while kissing Gene. She then joked, “Be cute! Be cuter! Just get cute for this one interview.”

Last month she shared the emotional moment when she found out she was pregnant with Gene.

She also revealed in April why she and Fischer changed Gene's middle name from Attell to David.

Gene, who was born last May, initially had Attell as his middle name in honor of Schumer’s close friend and fellow standup comedian Dave Attell.

However, once she saw an internet troll saying her son's full name, Gene Attell Fischer, sounded like "genital fissure," she and her husband decided to make a change while still honoring Attell.

"It’s the first of many failures,” she joked on The Howard Stern Show.

Schumer has also spoken about giving Gene a sibling, but those plans have been put on the shelf during the pandemic.

“We were going to try to make a move, then COVID happened, and I’m just kind of walking back, like okay, maybe we’ll just revisit that in a minute,” she told Stern.