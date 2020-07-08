In her upcoming HBO documentary, “Expecting Amy,” Amy Schumer chats with friend Christy Turlington Burns, who confesses that she’d love to be pregnant again.

“Great! I am looking for surrogate, because I’m never doing it again,” Schumer quips.

The comedian was only half-joking.

“It is something we’ve absolutely explored,” Schumer, 39, told TODAY Parents on Wednesday.

Schumer, who is a mom to 14-month-old son, Gene, suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an intense form of morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy. Schumer's case was so severe that she ended up in a hospital hooked up to an IV line.

The star noted that there's a "90% percent chance" she'd develop the condition a second time — and just thinking about it makes her stomach turn.

“I mean, it’s something that I can’t imagine putting myself through again, but it’s also something I can’t imagine not putting myself through,” Schumer revealed. “It’s so confusing.”

In January, Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, began IVF in hopes of giving Gene a sibling. One month later, Schumer shared the results of the retrieval on Instagram.

"Hey! So ivf went like this for us," she wrote. "They retrieved 35 eggs from me. Not bad for the old gal right? Then 26 fertilized! Whoah right? For all of those we got 1 normal embryo from that and 2 low level mosaic (mosaic means there are some abnormal cells but can still lead to a healthy baby) So we feel lucky we got 1!"

The couple have since decided to delay additional treatments.

“We’ve put the expansion of our family plan on hold because of the (coronavirus) pandemic," Schumer revealed. “Whether I try to carry again or there’s a surrogate, it’s all just on hold.”

But Schumer says there's also a chance they're done with IVF for good.

"It was really hard on my body and really hard on me emotionally," she said.

Schumer opened up to TODAY Parents while promoting her partnership with Tampax. Schumer teamed up with the brand on their #TimeToTampax period education campaign, which was created to normalize conversations about menstruation.

“They’ve done tests where they’ll recreate what cramps feel like to men and they can’t take it,” Schumer said, with a laugh. “But we’re supposed to act like nothing is going on and keep our mouths shut. We’re supposed to be ashamed of them. You know if men got their periods, they’d be talking about it constantly!”