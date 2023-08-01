The United States women’s national soccer team squeezed into the knockout round of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, courtesy of a scoreless draw against Portugal in Auckland, New Zealand, on Aug. 1.

The American squad only needed to avoid a loss in order to advance to the next round, but saw their hopes nearly go up in smoke during stoppage time when Portugal’s Ana Capeta broke through the defense and fired a clean shot at the top of the goal box that hit the post. That came seconds after U.S. co-captain Alex Morgan missed a shot.

“The player of the match was that post. You’re lucky to not be going home right now,” Fox Sports analyst and USWNT legend Carli Lloyd said about the play.

The U.S. had never lost to Portugal in 10 previous meetings, outscoring the squad 39-0, but the team looked far from the dominant two-time defending World Cup champions. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski substituted in Megan Rapinoe in the 61st minute to provide a spark, but the offense couldn’t punch one into the net.

Megan Rapinoe looks on during the U.S. match against Portugal. Ulrik Pedersen / DeFodi Images via Getty Images

“Going out there, I know I’m confident in my game, but I feel like my teammates are able to look at me and know that I’m going to bring something and know I’m going to give everything,” Rapinoe told TODAY’s Molly Hunter after the match against Portugal.

The USWNT finished in second place in Group E behind the Netherlands and will most likely face probable Group G winner — and frequent U.S. opponent — Sweden. That match is slated for Aug. 6 at 5 a.m. ET in Melbourne, Australia.

Former USWNT goalie Ashlyn Harris says while the result against Portugal may not have been ideal, it shouldn’t take away from the fact the team found a way to move on.

“The players know the standard. It’s just not good enough right now,” she said Aug. 1 on TODAY. “But the thing is we’re moving forward. We cannot push the panic button. There is no script to a World Cup. We continue building. We find our feet. We find our joy and passion. That’s why we play this game.

The U.S. squad lineup during its World Cup match against Portugal. Jose Breton / NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Everyone is in this ‘oh, my God’ mode. We’re moving forward. No one’s going to care at the end of the tournament how it looked in group stage. We are winners through and through. You have to find a way, and it doesn’t always look pretty.”

The U.S. squad will be without midfielder Rose Lavelle, who picked up her second yellow card and must sit out the next game.

“I’m disappointed in myself to pick up that yellow and not be able to help the team next game,” she told Hunter after the match against Portugal.

The U.S. team has a lot of young players, which bears itself out on the pitch, according to Harris.

“They just don’t have that experience yet. So that nervous energy is actually running through all of them, and it’s so contagious,” Harris said, while adding Andonovski must remind his players to bring their “individual special talent and gift to the pitch and everything will sort itself out.”