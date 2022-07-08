Toddler screams his lungs out for Alex Morgan — and he ended up meeting her

United States women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan made her biggest fan’s dream come true when she met the young boy who has vocally expressed his admiration for her.

During the squad’s 3-0 victory over Haiti, in Monterrey, Mexico, in the CONCACAF W Championship July 4 — in which Morgan scored two goals — the boy, named Luca, was captured repeatedly shouting “Alex Morgan” while wearing a shirt that said “Believe” from “Ted Lasso” on it.

Luca's mom posted the video to Twitter, where it’s been viewed more than a quarter of a million times.

“The sweetest fan!!” Morgan replied.

End of story, right? Wrong!

Morgan herself later acknowledged the video in a clip of her own.

“Is this not the most adorable thing you’ve ever seen?” she asked, while the clip of Luca saying her name played under her.

“The shirt, the cheer. Cuteness overload. His name’s Luca. Luca, you would be besties with Charlie,” she added, referring to her daughter, 2. “And tomorrow you have something coming your way, so be on the lookout.”

Alex Morgan celebrates with fan Luca. Alfredo Lopez / Jam Media / Getty Images

Morgan lived up to the hype. Luca got an autographed soccer jersey, with Morgan’s No. 13 on it, although his name was on the back.

After he slipped it on, he even blew her a kiss. As if that wasn’t enough, Luca and Morgan met after the U.S. defeated Jamaica, 5-0, during the CONCACAF W Championship July 7.