The US Women's World Cup roster is being revealed: Here are the first 3 names

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is kicking off in one month and we now know three of the players who will be representing the United States at the competition.

Congratulations are in order for Lynn Williams, 30; Kristie Mewis, 32; and Kelley O’Hara, 34, who appeared on TODAY on June 21 as anticipation builds for the upcoming tournament.

All three players currently play for Gotham FC, a team in the National Women’s Soccer League, based in New Jersey. For O’Hara, it will be an impressive fourth World Cup appearance.

"Honestly, it felt like I was getting called for the first time to go to a World Cup," O'Hara said on TODAY. "I'm so excited. This is my fourth one, but when I got the news I honestly broke out in tears I was so excited."

This is the first World Cup for Mewis and Williams.

"It feels really good, I'm so excited," Mewis said. "I'm honestly so excited to have these two (Williams and O'Hara) with me. They've been my rock through this whole journey."

"I cried as well," Williams said. "We train so long and we fight so hard to do this, so it means everything to me."

The full team roster will be revealed later in the morning on June 21, so check back for updates.

The 32-team Women's World Cup begins on July 20 and is being co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. The U.S. enters as the defending champion and the top-ranked team in the world under head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

Team USA players celebrate with the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy in 2019. John Walton - EMPICS / PA Images via Getty Images

Injuries have robbed the USWNT of some of their top players, including defender Becky Sauerbrunn. The "heartbroken" captain announced last week that she would miss the tournament due to a foot injury.

Forward Mallory Swanson also underwent surgery in April after tearing the patella tendon in her left knee during a win over Ireland.

The World Cup will run for one month, ending on August 20. Eight countries will be making their debut at this year's competition: Morocco, Haiti, Panama, the Philippines, Portugal, Vietnam, the Republic of Ireland and Zambia.

The United States won the last two Women’s World Cups in 2019 and 2015, and has won four overall. The first game for Team USA will be July 22 against Vietnam in New Zealand, which will be broadcast at 9 p.m. ET on July 21 due to the time difference.

When speaking to two-time World Cup champion and sports analyst Julie Foudy for CNN about potentially winning a third time in a row, star player Megan Rapinoe said a “three-peat is, like, iconic.”

“I think in professional sports, that’s, like, a gold standard. It’s so difficult,” she said. “Winning one is so difficult, winning two is so difficult.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.