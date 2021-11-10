Soccer star Trinity Rodman opens up about where she stands with dad Dennis Rodman

Trinity Rodman has given a candid glimpse into her relationship with her famous father after NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman surprised her with a rare visit to watch her play for her professional soccer team.

Trinity, 19, posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday of her getting a hug from her dad after a 1-0 victory for her Washington Spirit in a National Women's Soccer League playoff game on Sunday.

"This last game was an extremely emotional one," she wrote. "Yes Dennis rodman showed up to an Nwsl game, but also my dad, after YEARS surprised me at a big game in my career, I was shocked, overwhelmed, happy, sad, everything.

"My dad doesn’t play a big role in my life at all and most people don’t know that, we don’t see eye to eye on many things. I go months if not years without his presence or communication. Being in spotlights has been hard for us, him and me. We don’t have the best relationship, but at the end of the day he’s human I’m human… he’s my dad, and I’m his little girl that will never change. I will improve and look forward everyday as I hope he does."

The younger Rodman has spoken in the past about the burden of her famous last name as she rose through the ranks to become one of the best young soccer players in the world. She became the youngest player ever drafted into the NWSL in January when she was the second overall pick in the draft by the Spirit.

Trinity Rodman, 19, is an up-and-coming star for the Washington Spirit after becoming the youngest player ever drafted into the National Women's Soccer League. Tony Quinn / ISI Photos via Getty Images

Her father was a superstar athlete himself as one of the best rebounders and defenders in NBA history over the course of his career. His play on the court was often overshadowed by his wild lifestyle off it, whether it was late nights partying in Las Vegas and struggles with alcohol, or his whirlwind marriage to model Carmen Electra that lasted just a few months.

Rodman, who was estranged for years from his own father, has spoken about wanting to be a better dad to his three children.

“The only major, major demon I have right now is trying to convince myself that I am a good dad,” he told ESPN in 2019. “It’s very hard for me to try to break out of that cycle.”

Trinity spoke to The Guardian in April about her mother, Michelle Rodman, raising her and her older brother, DJ Rodman, 20, who plays basketball for Washington State. Michelle filed for divorce from Dennis in 2004, and the marriage eventually ended in 2012.

“Having a dad like I do, no one asks about my mom because she’s obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom’s been my support system in everything in life and she’s my best friend and my rock,” Trinity said. “I don’t think people know how close we are and, even though she wasn’t in the NBA, she has an extremely competitive and driven mindset, and she’s an extremely strong woman. She’s my role model.”